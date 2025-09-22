Police Foil Illegal Cow Slaughter, Rescue Nine Cattle in Dakshina Kannada

In a significant operation, police in Sangabettu village thwarted an illegal cow slaughter on Monday, rescuing nine cattle and arresting one suspect in the process. Acting on a critical tip-off, law enforcement officers raided a shed located behind a house in Bantwal taluk, where they discovered a group allegedly involved in the illegal act.

Upon the police's arrival, most of the suspects managed to flee, leaving behind one accused, Tausif from Krishnapura in Surathkal, who was immediately taken into custody. Investigations revealed that the group had already slaughtered a six-year-old cow without the necessary permit and had tied nine more for slaughter. The rescued animals have been safely relocated to a goshala, and an autorickshaw allegedly used during the proceedings was also confiscated.

The incident has been documented at the Bantwal Rural Police Station under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, along with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The apprehended suspect, Tausif, has been remanded to judicial custody by the Bantwal ACJM and JMFC Court. Authorities continue to search for the other individuals involved.

