Supreme Court Acquits Trio in Controversial Murder Case Over Sketchy Evidence

The Supreme Court delivered a landmark acquittal on Monday, overturning the conviction of three individuals charged with the 2006 murder of a policeman. This decision, reaching back to a crime purportedly committed over a loan dispute, highlighted several critical failings in the original trial's evidence-gathering process.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and K Vinod Chandran scrutinized the 'sketchy' evidence presented and found the prosecution witnesses 'totally unreliable.' They criticized earlier court decisions for relying on extra-judicial confessions and reiterated that both motive and crime were not proven convincingly.

The apex court's ruling underscores the importance of reliable evidence in the judiciary process. It pointedly rebuffed the prior courts' acceptance of uncorroborated testimony and dubious confessions, ultimately unravelling the life sentences previously served to the accused trio.