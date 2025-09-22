Supreme Court Orders Demolition of Unauthorized Constructions by Year's End

The Supreme Court, on Monday, ordered the vacating of all high court and MCD tribunal stay orders on unauthorized constructions in Chandni Chowk, effective December 31, 2025. This decision mandates significant demolition efforts within the region.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized that affected parties have the option to approach the top court if grievances arise from the order vacating the stay. The municipal corporation is directed to execute the court's order, with clear instructions for logistical support from the Delhi Police.

Addressing a long-standing procedural issue, the bench noted the prolonged vacancy of the appellate tribunal's presiding officer and called upon Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya to address it. The court's focus remains on the unauthorized conversion of residential to non-residential properties, highlighting legal compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)