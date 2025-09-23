The U.S. has imposed substantial restrictions on the Iranian delegation attending the U.N. General Assembly in New York. These constraints limit their movement and prevent access to wholesale stores and luxury goods, according to a statement from Tommy Pigott, deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department.

Pigott stated that the initiative seeks to "maximize pressure" on Iran's religious authorities, accusing them of indulging in luxury shopping abroad while the Iranian populace suffers from poverty, poor infrastructure, and shortages of basic utilities. The state of Iran's economy remains a significant challenge for its leaders amid rising public discontent fueled by economic sanctions and mismanagement.

Tensions have intensified since June as increased warfare involving U.S., Israeli, and Iranian forces has occurred. This has heightened Iran's concerns about the U.S.'s intentions to destabilize its government further. The Iranian foreign ministry has yet to respond to the new U.S. restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)