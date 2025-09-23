Left Menu

Disney Reinstates Kimmel Amidst Media Freedom Debate: Business or Principle?

Disney announced comedian Jimmy Kimmel will return to late-night TV after his show was suspended and faced regulatory threats due to remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination. Disney's decision came amid backlash and pressure from Kimmel's supporters threatening to cancel Disney+ subscriptions. The situation reflects broader media freedom debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 06:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney will bring back comedian Jimmy Kimmel to late-night television, following a suspension that occurred after his comments on conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination. The decision comes as Disney faces backlash and pressure from Kimmel's supporters, who threatened to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions if the show didn't resume.

Kimmel's remarks had stirred controversy among conservatives, drawing criticism for suggesting Trump's supporters were trying to distance themselves from Kirk's accused assassin. Despite regulatory threats and a boycott by affiliate stations, Disney chose to return Kimmel based on business interests rather than external pressure.

This case highlights ongoing debates over media freedom, as Disney navigates balancing corporate interests and audience demand. While Kimmel will address the situation upon his return, it's unclear if he will issue an apology or face restrictions on his commentary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

