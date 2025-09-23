Left Menu

Erdogan and Trump's High-Stakes Aerospace Negotiations

Turkish President Erdogan plans to purchase Boeing airliners and Lockheed Martin jets with over $10 billion in local production deals, pending U.S. approval. The negotiations coincide with an upcoming meeting with President Trump, aiming to restore Turkey's participation in the F-35 program amid previous tensions.

Erdogan and Trump's High-Stakes Aerospace Negotiations
Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is reportedly planning an ambitious acquisition of Boeing airliners and Lockheed Martin jets, with deals possibly exceeding $10 billion. According to sources cited by Bloomberg News, this move is contingent upon U.S. approval, specifically from President Donald Trump.

Despite attempts for confirmations, Reuters has yet to verify these reports. Key parties involved, including the White House, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin, have remained silent. This development is particularly significant as it precedes a planned meeting between Erdogan and Trump at the White House on September 25.

President Erdogan has affirmed intentions to discuss F-35 fighter jets during the meeting. Turkey's previous purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses had strained its relationship with the U.S., resulting in exclusion from the F-35 program. The upcoming discussions may potentially reinvigorate these defense collaborations.

