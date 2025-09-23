Left Menu

Radha Soami Satsang's Chief Meets Jailed Punjab Politician Amidst High Security

Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas sect, visited jailed Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Majithia is held in a disproportionate assets case related to alleged drug money laundering. The meeting, lasting 30 minutes, was under tight security, with unspecified conversation details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:19 IST
On Tuesday, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the spiritual leader of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, paid a visit to Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent figure in the Shiromani Akali Dal, at New Nabha jail. Sources report that the brief meeting lasted 30 minutes, though the specifics of their conversation remain undisclosed.

Majithia, a former Punjab minister, is currently in judicial custody following his arrest related to a disproportionate assets case. The case is intertwined with allegations of laundering more than Rs 540 crore, believed to be associated with drug money, a charge Majithia is challenging in court.

The Vigilance Bureau, responsible for the arrest in June, has linked Majithia to the 2021 drug case investigation conducted by Punjab Police. Ahead of Dhillon's visit, security was notably intensified around the jail premises, highlighting the sensitive nature of the meeting.

