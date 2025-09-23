Left Menu

Forest Ranger Jailed for Bribery: A Tale of Corruption in Odisha

A retired forest ranger, Kishore Kumar Nayak, was sentenced to four years in prison by a special vigilance court in Berhampur, Odisha, for taking a Rs 30,000 bribe from a carpenter. The court also imposed a Rs 20,000 fine with an additional eight-month sentence if unpaid. A second case for disproportionate assets is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:05 IST
Forest Ranger Jailed for Bribery: A Tale of Corruption in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired forest ranger has been sentenced to four years of imprisonment by a special vigilance court in Odisha's Berhampur for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a carpenter.

The bribe was taken to avoid registering a case against the carpenter after timber was seized from his workshop, an incident that occurred around nine years ago.

Judge Gyanendra Kumar Barik, who presided over the case, also levied a fine of Rs 20,000 on the ranger, identified as Kishore Kumar Nayak, with an additional eight months of imprisonment if the fine is not paid. The court heard the statements of nine witnesses. Nayak faces a separate trial for a disproportionate assets case registered in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Juggernaut for Peace Amid Criticism of UN's Role

Trump's Juggernaut for Peace Amid Criticism of UN's Role

 Global
2
Abandoned Miracle: Infant Found in Bhilwara Forest

Abandoned Miracle: Infant Found in Bhilwara Forest

 India
3
Automakers Push Back: EPA Emission Limits Under Fire

Automakers Push Back: EPA Emission Limits Under Fire

 Global
4
India's Maritime Leap: Cochin Shipyard Partners with Korea for Strategic Shipbuilding Boost

India's Maritime Leap: Cochin Shipyard Partners with Korea for Strategic Shi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025