Scandal Unveiled: Najib Razak's 1MDB Corruption Conviction

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined USD 3.3 billion in a major corruption case linked to the 1MDB fund. Convicted on multiple charges, Najib's appeals continue as he denies any wrongdoing, claiming the funds were political donations from Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Putrajaya | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:50 IST
corruption
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted on multiple corruption charges linked to the infamous 1MDB scandal. The High Court ruling includes a USD 3.3 billion fine, marking one of the world's most notable financial corruption cases.

The 72-year-old ex-leader faced charges of abuse of power and money laundering, which funneled over USD 700 million into his accounts. The court uncovered evidence debunking Najib's defense of the funds being a Saudi political donation, highlighting his ties with the scandal's alleged mastermind, Low Taek Jho.

Najib, who maintains his innocence, plans to appeal the verdict. Notorious for its global impacts, the 1MDB case is cited as "kleptocracy at its worst," with billions looted, financing lavish expenditures worldwide. This monumental sentencing may extend Najib's imprisonment past his current term related to another 1MDB conviction.

