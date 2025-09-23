Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Security Guard in Kherki Daula

In a grim turn of events, a security guard lost his life while another was critically injured when a speeding vehicle struck them as they returned home in Kherki Daula, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The incident, which happened late Monday night, prompted authorities to file an FIR against an unknown driver at the Kherki Daula Police Station. Efforts are now underway to locate and apprehend the suspect.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Rinku from Uttar Pradesh, worked at a private security agency. He and his colleague Rajiv were en route to their residence after their shift at American Express when tragedy struck. Rinku died instantly, while Rajiv remains in critical condition.

The police rushed to the scene following the accident, transporting the victims to a nearby hospital where Rinku was declared dead. Rajiv is currently receiving medical attention.

CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation to identify the vehicle and driver involved, with police confident of making an arrest soon, a senior officer confirmed.

