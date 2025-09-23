Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Legal Battle
President Trump's new order enacts a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas, likely prompting legal challenges over its validity. The tech-intensive H-1B program permits employment of foreign specialists and is facing scrutiny for displacing U.S. workers. The order may face lawsuits claiming illegality due to arbitrary fee hikes.
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has introduced a steep $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, setting the stage for intense legal scrutiny and debate over the program's future. The order is expected to provoke lawsuits challenging its legality and the president's authority.
The H-1B visa program, a crucial pipeline for skilled workers in sectors like tech, finance, and healthcare, currently supports foreign employment in specialized roles while necessitating comparable wages to American counterparts. Employers typically incur costs ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 in fees for sponsorship.
The new order, unprecedented in its magnitude, has drawn criticism for its economic rationale and could be challenged as unlawful due to its potential impact on the job market and procedural ambiguity. Experts predict significant legal pushback over the interpretation of presidential powers versus congressional authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
