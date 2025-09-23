Left Menu

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Legal Battle

President Trump's new order enacts a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas, likely prompting legal challenges over its validity. The tech-intensive H-1B program permits employment of foreign specialists and is facing scrutiny for displacing U.S. workers. The order may face lawsuits claiming illegality due to arbitrary fee hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:56 IST
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has introduced a steep $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, setting the stage for intense legal scrutiny and debate over the program's future. The order is expected to provoke lawsuits challenging its legality and the president's authority.

The H-1B visa program, a crucial pipeline for skilled workers in sectors like tech, finance, and healthcare, currently supports foreign employment in specialized roles while necessitating comparable wages to American counterparts. Employers typically incur costs ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 in fees for sponsorship.

The new order, unprecedented in its magnitude, has drawn criticism for its economic rationale and could be challenged as unlawful due to its potential impact on the job market and procedural ambiguity. Experts predict significant legal pushback over the interpretation of presidential powers versus congressional authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

 United Kingdom
2
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
3
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025