Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Agent Shooting in Minneapolis

The shooting of a 37-year-old woman by a U.S. immigration agent in Minneapolis has ignited a firestorm of protest and controversy. Videos of the incident, taken during a surge in immigration enforcement, challenge the federal government's claim that the agent acted in self-defense.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fiercely disputed the official account, calling it a 'garbage narrative' and urging calm among protesters. The shooting drew hundreds of people into the streets, with reports of federal agents using chemical irritants to disperse the crowd.

The incident underscores rising tensions amid the Trump administration's toughened immigration policies, as similar shootings have occurred during enforcement actions in other major cities.