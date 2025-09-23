Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

The Allahabad High Court has demanded immediate action from the state's urban development department to tackle the growing monkey menace creating difficulties for Uttar Pradesh residents. The court's directive followed criticism of state inaction after a division bench acknowledged the government's responsibility to enact plans under municipal laws.

Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra censured various departments for deflecting responsibility and stressed the necessity for a coordinated effort. The judiciary's comments came after hearing pleas highlighting the plight of citizens and the deprivation faced by monkeys across the state.

With a deadline set for October 31, the court emphasized the need for municipalities to fulfil their duty of ensuring public safety and reducing the human-monkey conflict. The petitioners called for improved care and relocation efforts for monkeys, alongside better resources and emergency response systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)