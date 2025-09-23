Left Menu

Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

The Allahabad High Court has mandated the urban development department to address the escalating monkey menace affecting Uttar Pradesh. The court criticized the lack of a comprehensive action plan and highlighted the hardship faced by both humans and monkeys. An urgent response is expected by the next hearing on October 31.

The Allahabad High Court has demanded immediate action from the state's urban development department to tackle the growing monkey menace creating difficulties for Uttar Pradesh residents. The court's directive followed criticism of state inaction after a division bench acknowledged the government's responsibility to enact plans under municipal laws.

Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra censured various departments for deflecting responsibility and stressed the necessity for a coordinated effort. The judiciary's comments came after hearing pleas highlighting the plight of citizens and the deprivation faced by monkeys across the state.

With a deadline set for October 31, the court emphasized the need for municipalities to fulfil their duty of ensuring public safety and reducing the human-monkey conflict. The petitioners called for improved care and relocation efforts for monkeys, alongside better resources and emergency response systems.

