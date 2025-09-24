Left Menu

Standoff Over Sanctions: Iran and European Powers in Eleventh Hour Diplomacy

Iran and European powers struggle to finalize a deal to avoid U.N. sanctions before a September 27 deadline. Despite significant diplomatic efforts, major gaps remain, but discussions continue. The E3's negotiations offer a temporary delay, requiring Iran's cooperation in nuclear inspections and talks with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:00 IST
Iran and European powers remain at an impasse as they attempt a last-minute deal to circumvent the reimposition of U.N. sanctions ahead of the September 27 deadline. Talks took place at the U.N. General Assembly, with France, Britain, Germany, and the EU engaged in diplomatic discussions with Iran despite unresolved issues.

The E3 initiated a 30-day process on August 28 to restore sanctions over Tehran's alleged non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement. A potential grace period of six months is on offer, contingent on Iran permitting U.N. inspectors access to nuclear sites and engaging diplomatically with the U.S.

Iran has so far not met necessary conditions according to European diplomats; without an agreement, U.N. sanctions will resume, further straining the Iranian economy. Despite these hurdles, diplomacy continues amid increased scrutiny on Iran's intentions with its nuclear program, described as peaceful by Tehran.

Latest News

