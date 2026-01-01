Left Menu

Markets Close Year on a Roller-Coaster Note

Wall Street indexes dipped on the last day of 2025 amidst geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Precious metals surged, and AI investment interest grew. As market dynamics shift, investors prepare for changes in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy under new leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 03:00 IST
On the final day of 2025, Wall Street indexes closed lower, aligning with global market trends amid light trading. Investors saw significant gains in precious metals, with gold reaching a 46-year high, while riding on an AI investment wave amidst geopolitical and policy turbulence.

The three major U.S. stock indexes ended in negative territory but celebrated robust double-digit annual gains despite geopolitical challenges and tariff threats. Investors are shifting their focus to increased utilization of AI technology and anticipations for Federal Reserve leadership changes in 2026.

Treasury yields rose following a labor market report, while the dollar suffered an annual decline due to interest rate cuts and policy uncertainties. Commodities such as crude oil and metals experienced fluctuations, reflecting broader economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

