Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Rourkela

In a tragic turn of events, two brothers lost their lives after being hit by a passenger train in Rourkela, Odisha, early Wednesday morning.

The victims, Ranjan Patra, 17, and Debendra Patra, 15, were crossing the tracks near Basanti Colony when the accident occurred at around 2.30 am, according to police sources.

The bodies of the brothers were discovered on the railway track and have since been sent for a postmortem. The incident has cast a pall over the local community.

