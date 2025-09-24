Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Rourkela
Two brothers, Ranjan and Debendra Patra, were fatally struck by a passenger train near Basanti Colony, Rourkela at 2.30 am. The police have identified the deceased and sent their bodies for a postmortem examination. The incident has left the local community in shock.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, two brothers lost their lives after being hit by a passenger train in Rourkela, Odisha, early Wednesday morning.
The victims, Ranjan Patra, 17, and Debendra Patra, 15, were crossing the tracks near Basanti Colony when the accident occurred at around 2.30 am, according to police sources.
The bodies of the brothers were discovered on the railway track and have since been sent for a postmortem. The incident has cast a pall over the local community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident in Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies after Assault over Cattle Transport
Second postmortem of Zubeen Garg's body to be conducted on Tuesday at Guwahati hospital following demand from a section of people: Assam CM.
Controversy Averted: Second Postmortem of Zubeen Garg's Body Approved
Debate Over Zubeen Garg's Second Postmortem Sparks Controversy
Political Tensions Surge in Tripura Following Tragic Incident