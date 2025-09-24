Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Rourkela

Two brothers, Ranjan and Debendra Patra, were fatally struck by a passenger train near Basanti Colony, Rourkela at 2.30 am. The police have identified the deceased and sent their bodies for a postmortem examination. The incident has left the local community in shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:53 IST
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Rourkela
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two brothers lost their lives after being hit by a passenger train in Rourkela, Odisha, early Wednesday morning.

The victims, Ranjan Patra, 17, and Debendra Patra, 15, were crossing the tracks near Basanti Colony when the accident occurred at around 2.30 am, according to police sources.

The bodies of the brothers were discovered on the railway track and have since been sent for a postmortem. The incident has cast a pall over the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

