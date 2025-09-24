High-Stakes Capture: Umesh Kharwar in Custody

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended Umesh Kharwar, a wanted Naxalite involved in a recent gunfight in Jharkhand.

Kharwar was arrested on Tuesday with a bounty of Rs five lakh on his head, following sophisticated mobile surveillance methods employed by the ATS.

This operation was executed without the involvement of local police in Sonbhadra, and Kharwar was directly transferred to Lucknow upon capture, highlighting the cross-border intelligence collaboration between Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)