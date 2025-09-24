High-Stakes Capture: Umesh Kharwar in Custody
Umesh Kharwar, a Naxalite involved in a recent gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand, has been apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad. Kharwar, carrying a bounty of Rs five lakh, was located using mobile surveillance. He was arrested without informing local police and taken to Lucknow.
In a significant counter-terrorism operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended Umesh Kharwar, a wanted Naxalite involved in a recent gunfight in Jharkhand.
Kharwar was arrested on Tuesday with a bounty of Rs five lakh on his head, following sophisticated mobile surveillance methods employed by the ATS.
This operation was executed without the involvement of local police in Sonbhadra, and Kharwar was directly transferred to Lucknow upon capture, highlighting the cross-border intelligence collaboration between Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh agencies.
