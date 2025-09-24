Kerala to Launch Ambitious Judicial City in Kochi

The state of Kerala is set to make history with the announcement of an expansive judicial city, planned to cover 27 acres in Kalamassery, Kochi. The state cabinet granted in-principle approval for the city during a recent meeting.

This ambitious project will utilize land from HMT Limited, revealing a strategic plan for its development. The Home Department is tasked with initiating preliminary steps, including exploring central assistance options.

In addition, the cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, greenlit the draft of the Kerala Public Service Right Bill 2025 and approved provisions for holding syndicate meetings in university acts, showcasing the state's progressive legislative agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)