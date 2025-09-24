Left Menu

Kerala to Launch Ambitious Judicial City in Kochi

Kerala's state cabinet approved a plan to establish a judicial city on 27 acres in Kalamassery, Kochi. The project, involving land from HMT Limited, was discussed in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Additional approvals included the Kerala Public Service Right Bill 2025 and upcoming provisions for university syndicate meetings.

  • India

The state of Kerala is set to make history with the announcement of an expansive judicial city, planned to cover 27 acres in Kalamassery, Kochi. The state cabinet granted in-principle approval for the city during a recent meeting.

This ambitious project will utilize land from HMT Limited, revealing a strategic plan for its development. The Home Department is tasked with initiating preliminary steps, including exploring central assistance options.

In addition, the cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, greenlit the draft of the Kerala Public Service Right Bill 2025 and approved provisions for holding syndicate meetings in university acts, showcasing the state's progressive legislative agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

