U.S. Aims for New Trade Deals with Southeast Asia Amid Tariff Tensions

The United States is actively pursuing new trade agreements with Southeast Asian countries, with deals expected to be finalized soon, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, Greer highlighted ongoing negotiations with economic ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) amidst worries over U.S. tariffs affecting regional economies.

Recent agreements with Indonesia and Vietnam illustrate progress, although both nations are still finalizing terms. Concerns were raised within ASEAN about long-term tariff impacts, with Vietnam anticipated to lose significantly. A joint ASEAN statement warned of decreased trade in 2025 due to early-year export fronts meant to counter tariff introductions.

Greer emphasized the U.S. aim for a balanced and reciprocal trading relationship, aligning with ASEAN's hopes to combat protectionism and maintain global supply chain stability. Rising tensions over potential sectoral tariffs, especially in the semiconductor industry, pose challenges for economies like Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

