CJI Gawai to Inaugurate Nashik District Court's New Building
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gawai is set to inaugurate the new Nashik District Court building and perform the Bhoomipujan for a new parking facility. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief guest, with Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar presiding over the event.
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gawai is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed building of the Nashik District Court on Saturday, according to officials.
In addition to this, the CJI will be conducting the Bhoomipujan, or groundbreaking ceremony, for a parking building within the court premises.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to be the chief guest at this significant event, with Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar presiding over the ceremony.
