Maharashtra Politicians Unite for Flood Relief Fund

In a show of solidarity and swift action, ministers and legislators from Maharashtra's ruling parties including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP have agreed to donate their entire salary for one month to support relief efforts for the flood-affected areas within the state.

The announcement reflects a collective effort to supplement ongoing relief initiatives, particularly focusing on the Marathwada region, which has been severely impacted by continuous heavy rainfall. Crops, livestock, and infrastructure have suffered immensely.

Top political leaders such as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies toured the disaster-stricken areas, offering assurance to residents and evaluating the on-ground situation. The united gesture from political figures is aimed at accelerating ongoing rehabilitation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)