Maharashtra Politicians Unite for Flood Relief Fund

Ministers and legislators from Maharashtra's BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP pledge their one-month salary to aid flood-hit regions. The initiative aims to bolster relief efforts in Marathwada, where heavy rains have devastated crops and homes. Political leaders demonstrated unity and urgency in their response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a show of solidarity and swift action, ministers and legislators from Maharashtra's ruling parties including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP have agreed to donate their entire salary for one month to support relief efforts for the flood-affected areas within the state.

The announcement reflects a collective effort to supplement ongoing relief initiatives, particularly focusing on the Marathwada region, which has been severely impacted by continuous heavy rainfall. Crops, livestock, and infrastructure have suffered immensely.

Top political leaders such as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies toured the disaster-stricken areas, offering assurance to residents and evaluating the on-ground situation. The united gesture from political figures is aimed at accelerating ongoing rehabilitation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

