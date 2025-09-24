Left Menu

CAG Uncovers Suspected Misappropriation in Odisha's Tribal Development Funds

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) suspects misappropriation of Rs 148.75 crore in government funds by engineers in Odisha's Integrated Tribal Development Agencies. An audit revealed the funds were used for personal transactions, with no annual accounts prepared, violating the Societies Registration Act.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has raised concerns over the suspected misappropriation of a significant Rs 148.75 crore in government funds within Odisha's Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs). Engineers are believed to have diverted these funds for personal use, according to a recent compliance audit conducted by the CAG covering the period from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

The audit reports that government financial resources totaling Rs 621.79 crore were channeled into 71 bank accounts across 11 ITDAs for departmental projects. Alarmingly, 67 of these accounts revealed transactions considered irrelevant to the scope of work, hinting at potential misuse of public money.

The investigation also noted procedural lapses, highlighting that no annual accounts had been prepared as mandated, and infrastructure work was awarded without transparent tender processes. The CAG has recommended immediate corrective actions to plug these gaps in financial management and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

