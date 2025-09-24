Left Menu

U.S. Blocks Russia's U.N. Aviation Council Bid

The U.S. opposes Russia's attempt to join the U.N. aviation council, citing Russia's violations of international norms. Russia seeks support to ease aviation sanctions during the ICAO meeting in Montreal. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticizes Russia's actions that jeopardize global airspace safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:35 IST
U.S. Blocks Russia's U.N. Aviation Council Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has expressed strong opposition to Russia's effort to secure a seat on the United Nations aviation council, citing security concerns. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy accused Russia of being a primary violator of international air safety norms.

In light of the recent International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) meeting in Montreal, Russia requested aviation leaders to consider alleviating sanctions related to aviation spare parts and permissions for overflights.

"Russia is the most aggressive abuser of international aviation agreements," Duffy told Reuters. He emphasized the risks of allowing Russia to influence global aviation policies, especially given incidents of GPS spoofing and shooting down aircraft attributed to Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
2
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
3
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global
4
Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potential Implications

Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potentia...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025