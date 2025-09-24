The United States has expressed strong opposition to Russia's effort to secure a seat on the United Nations aviation council, citing security concerns. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy accused Russia of being a primary violator of international air safety norms.

In light of the recent International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) meeting in Montreal, Russia requested aviation leaders to consider alleviating sanctions related to aviation spare parts and permissions for overflights.

"Russia is the most aggressive abuser of international aviation agreements," Duffy told Reuters. He emphasized the risks of allowing Russia to influence global aviation policies, especially given incidents of GPS spoofing and shooting down aircraft attributed to Russian forces.

