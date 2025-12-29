Left Menu

Cricket's Finest of 2025: Shubman Gill Shines, Bavuma and Duffy Impress

The year 2025 bore witness to extraordinary cricket performances. Shubman Gill's historic Test series, Temba Bavuma's captaincy triumphs, and Jacob Duffy's record-breaking wickets stood out. Veterans like Joe Root and Virat Kohli continued their dominance while newcomers Abhishek Sharma and Rachin Ravindra showcased potential, making 2025 memorable for cricket enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:36 IST
Cricket's Finest of 2025: Shubman Gill Shines, Bavuma and Duffy Impress
Shubman Gill. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, the cricketing world saw a blend of dazzling performances from emerging stars and seasoned veterans. Shubman Gill, the Indian cricketing sensation, shattered multiple records during his stellar Test series in England. His performance, with four centuries and a double-century, reinforced his status as a potential successor to legends like Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma defied odds, leading South Africa to its first ICC World Test Championship victory and a historic series win in India. Jacob Duffy emerged as New Zealand's leading wicket-taker, surpassing Richard Hadlee's longstanding record. His impressive form was a key asset to both his national team and in the IPL.

Veterans like Joe Root and Virat Kohli maintained their prowess, showcasing consistency across formats. Rising stars such as Abhishek Sharma and Rachin Ravindra displayed exceptional potential, with Sharma excelling in T20Is and Ravindra making significant impacts in ODIs. The year marked a dynamic blend of talent, leaving fans eager for cricket's future.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

Punjab's Stormy Debate: AAP vs. VB-G RAM G Act

 India
2
Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.

Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency...

 Global
3
SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 Crore

SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in Nazara Technologies for Rs 216 Crore

 India
4
Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

Transitioning India's Rural Landscape: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025