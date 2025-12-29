Cricket's Finest of 2025: Shubman Gill Shines, Bavuma and Duffy Impress

In 2025, the cricketing world saw a blend of dazzling performances from emerging stars and seasoned veterans. Shubman Gill, the Indian cricketing sensation, shattered multiple records during his stellar Test series in England. His performance, with four centuries and a double-century, reinforced his status as a potential successor to legends like Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma defied odds, leading South Africa to its first ICC World Test Championship victory and a historic series win in India. Jacob Duffy emerged as New Zealand's leading wicket-taker, surpassing Richard Hadlee's longstanding record. His impressive form was a key asset to both his national team and in the IPL.

Veterans like Joe Root and Virat Kohli maintained their prowess, showcasing consistency across formats. Rising stars such as Abhishek Sharma and Rachin Ravindra displayed exceptional potential, with Sharma excelling in T20Is and Ravindra making significant impacts in ODIs. The year marked a dynamic blend of talent, leaving fans eager for cricket's future.