Tragedy Strikes: Engineer's Death Sparks Tensions in Beed

Swapnil Phad, a 30-year-old civil engineer, tragically died after a collision with a tipper truck in Parli Vaijnath, Beed. The truck belonged to his employer, Yash Construction. The accident has prompted allegations of conspiracy and demands for the driver's arrest, causing tensions in the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of 30-year-old civil engineer Swapnil Phad in Parli Vaijnath tehsil of Beed district. His motorcycle collided with a tipper truck belonging to his employer, Yash Construction, while he was en route to inspect roadwork on the Nathra-Sonpeth stretch.

After the collision, Phad was rushed to Parli for initial treatment and subsequently transferred to a private hospital in Latur, where he succumbed to his injuries. The accident has led to heightened tensions, with locals accusing it of being a conspiracy rather than an accident.

At the hospital, anger erupted as family members and villagers from Limbota demanded the arrest of the truck driver. This act of resistance was emphasized by Bhagwan Sena chief Phulchand Karad, who insisted that the body would remain at the hospital until justice was served. Phad leaves behind his wife, young son, parents, and a brother.

