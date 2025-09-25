Left Menu

New Dawn: Day-Care Facility for Police Women Unveiled

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh inaugurated a new day-care facility for the children of women police personnel at Sector 63. This initiative, under 'Mission Shakti', addresses childcare concerns of the growing female workforce and plans for expansion across all zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:23 IST
New Dawn: Day-Care Facility for Police Women Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive move, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has inaugurated a new day-care facility at the Sector 63 police station premises. This initiative aims to support women police personnel by providing child care within their work environment.

On the occasion, Singh emphasized that the facility, part of the broader 'Mission Shakti' initiative, aims to address the increasing need for such services due to the growing recruitment of women police officers. She noted that the existing facility at the police line was insufficient.

Recognizing the childcare challenges faced by women officers, plans are in place to expand these day-care facilities across various zones, ensuring adequate support for the committed personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
2
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global
3
Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025