New Dawn: Day-Care Facility for Police Women Unveiled

In a progressive move, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has inaugurated a new day-care facility at the Sector 63 police station premises. This initiative aims to support women police personnel by providing child care within their work environment.

On the occasion, Singh emphasized that the facility, part of the broader 'Mission Shakti' initiative, aims to address the increasing need for such services due to the growing recruitment of women police officers. She noted that the existing facility at the police line was insufficient.

Recognizing the childcare challenges faced by women officers, plans are in place to expand these day-care facilities across various zones, ensuring adequate support for the committed personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)