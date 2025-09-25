Left Menu

Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

Israel and Syria are engaged in negotiations for a security agreement. The talks focus on demilitarizing southwestern Syria and ensuring the safety of the Druze community in Syria. Although there's progress, an agreement is not imminent. Tensions remain, as Syria seeks to reclaim territory while Israel aims to maintain strategic advantages.

Negotiations between Israel and Syria are underway, focusing on a potential security pact. Israel requires assurances for its interests, emphasizing the demilitarization of southwestern Syria and the security of the Druze community. Talks, prompted by U.S. pressure, aim to address recent Israeli land seizures.

Syria seeks to reverse these territorial changes yet recognizes that a full peace deal with Israel is not currently achievable. Despite progress in the discussions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that an agreement remains distant. The countries have a long-standing history of conflict, having technically been at war since 1948.

The conflict has seen heightened tensions, especially after Israel's military actions against Syrian forces. Israel has conducted numerous strikes on military targets in Syria, advocating for a decentralized Syrian state. These actions have complicated the path to negotiations and peace between the two nations.

