Controversy Surrounds Air India Crash Investigation as Captain's Family Defends His Actions

The father of Air India flight 171's captain claims officials implied his son deliberately cut engine fuel after takeoff. Pushkar Raj Sabharwal criticizes the investigation for selective information release and seeks a new probe. The Federation of Indian Pilots condemns the investigation bureau's approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The investigation into the crash of Air India flight 171 has stirred controversy as family members of the captain involved are speaking out. Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, has claimed that officials implied his son intentionally cut fuel to the engines moments after takeoff.

Sabharwal criticized the ongoing investigation for allegedly releasing selective information, leading to speculation about his son's actions during the incident. In response, he has called for a new investigation to ensure transparency and protect his son's reputation.

The Federation of Indian Pilots has condemned the actions of the investigation bureau, stating that officials should not have visited the family of the victims to insinuate blame. The controversy continues as India's Supreme Court reviews related public interest litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

