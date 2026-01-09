Anticipation Mounts as U.S. Jobs Report and Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Loom

As anticipation builds, global stocks edged higher on Friday amid upcoming crucial U.S. jobs data and a Supreme Court ruling on the legality of President Trump's extensive tariffs. These economic dynamics are occurring against a backdrop of simmering geopolitical tensions, which have been driving oil prices up and boosting defense stocks.

The possible striking down of tariffs poses a potential risk to U.S. government revenue and the stability of Treasury yields, while offering investors a unique 'wild card' opportunity for market sentiment improvement. Analysts suggest that if the court decides to roll back tariffs, sectors previously burdened by high import costs could rebound strongly. However, the Trump administration's potential resistance to relaxing such trade barriers remains a factor of concern.

Meanwhile, traders await December's U.S. jobs report, following a series of labor market data earlier in the week. Economic indicators point towards a moderately growing economy, with no signs of recession but neither a robust acceleration. This cautious market environment keeps investors attentive, as the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cuts rest on forthcoming employment insights.

