Ladakh Unrest: Karan Singh Calls for Calm Amid Growing Youth Agitation

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh voiced concern on Thursday regarding the violent situation in Leh, Ladakh, and called on the central government to consider the demands of the agitating youth thoroughly.

Singh, son of the last Dogra ruler, urged the residents of Ladakh to maintain calm and articulate their aspirations peacefully. He stressed the region's longstanding support for India and its security needs.

Highlighting the plight of Ladakhi youth who feel their job prospects diminishing, Singh recommended considering constitutional measures like inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. He warned against ignoring youth demands due to potential long-term security repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)