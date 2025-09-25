Left Menu

Ladakh Unrest: Karan Singh Calls for Calm Amid Growing Youth Agitation

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh expressed concern over violence in Leh, Ladakh, urging the government to heed the demands of agitating youth for constitutional safeguards. Singh emphasized the importance of addressing employment issues to prevent further unrest, while appealing to Ladakhis to articulate demands peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:03 IST
Ladakh Unrest: Karan Singh Calls for Calm Amid Growing Youth Agitation
Karan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh voiced concern on Thursday regarding the violent situation in Leh, Ladakh, and called on the central government to consider the demands of the agitating youth thoroughly.

Singh, son of the last Dogra ruler, urged the residents of Ladakh to maintain calm and articulate their aspirations peacefully. He stressed the region's longstanding support for India and its security needs.

Highlighting the plight of Ladakhi youth who feel their job prospects diminishing, Singh recommended considering constitutional measures like inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. He warned against ignoring youth demands due to potential long-term security repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

 Global
2
Delhi BJP's Architectural Marvel: A New Chapter on DDU Marg

Delhi BJP's Architectural Marvel: A New Chapter on DDU Marg

 India
3
53 crore bank accounts opened in last 10 years to give poorest of poor access to banking: Amit Shah.

53 crore bank accounts opened in last 10 years to give poorest of poor acces...

 India
4
TNCC Chief Defends Loyalty Amid Palaniswami's Criticisms

TNCC Chief Defends Loyalty Amid Palaniswami's Criticisms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025