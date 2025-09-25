Sarkozy's Sentencing: A Historic Verdict and Its Repercussions

In a historic ruling, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in illegal Libyan campaign financing. The Paris court's decision marked a significant moment for France's legal system.

Sarkozy, however, vehemently rejected the verdict, describing it as a gross miscarriage of justice and vowing to appeal. He professed his innocence, stating his readiness to face imprisonment with his head held high.

The judgment elicited mixed responses, highlighting the persistent divisions over Sarkozy's legacy. Vincent Brengarth, representing the plaintiff association Sherpa, praised the judiciary's courage, whereas Sarkozy's lawyer, Christophe Ingrain, criticized the conviction as baseless.

