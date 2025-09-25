In a landmark ruling, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced by a Paris court to five years in prison for conspiring in illegal Libyan campaign financing. The conviction marks a historic moment, as it is the first time a former French president faces imprisonment.

Sarkozy, maintaining his innocence, declared the verdict a 'scandal' and vowed to appeal the decision, describing the case as rooted in hate and injustice. Support from allies, including his wife Carla Bruni, echoes sentiments of injustice while rallying around the slogan 'Love is the answer.'

Meanwhile, opinions are divided across France. Legal experts argue the case showcases the independence and authority of the judiciary, whereas political figures from different sides express varied reactions, with some emphasizing the importance of the presumption of innocence and others calling for accountability.

