Royal Pardon: Najib Razak's Last Bid for Freedom

In a significant development, a member of Malaysia's pardons board was spotted at the royal palace on Friday, fueling speculation on the possibility of a meeting regarding ex-prime minister Najib Razak's clemency appeal.

Najib's appeal stems from his involvement in the notorious 1MDB scandal, where over $1 billion allegedly ended up in accounts linked to him. Although he denies these charges, describing himself as a scapegoat, his 12-year sentence was previously reduced, yet he remains in legal turmoil.

News outlets reported other key members, including the attorney-general, arriving at the palace. Despite no official announcement, the postponement of the decision by King Sultan Ibrahim leaves Najib's legal future uncertain as he serves additional sentences for related felonies.