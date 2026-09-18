Royal Pardon: Najib Razak's Last Bid for Freedom

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak seeks clemency for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal. A cabinet minister was seen at the royal palace amid speculation about the clemency request. The king postponed a decision, adding uncertainty to Najib's fate as he battles significant legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 07:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 07:37 IST
Royal Pardon: Najib Razak's Last Bid for Freedom
Najib Razak

In a significant development, a member of Malaysia's pardons board was spotted at the royal palace on Friday, fueling speculation on the possibility of a meeting regarding ex-prime minister Najib Razak's clemency appeal.

Najib's appeal stems from his involvement in the notorious 1MDB scandal, where over $1 billion allegedly ended up in accounts linked to him. Although he denies these charges, describing himself as a scapegoat, his 12-year sentence was previously reduced, yet he remains in legal turmoil.

News outlets reported other key members, including the attorney-general, arriving at the palace. Despite no official announcement, the postponement of the decision by King Sultan Ibrahim leaves Najib's legal future uncertain as he serves additional sentences for related felonies.

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