Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

On Thursday, Israeli forces launched an attack on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV. The broadcaster provided no immediate details on the extent or impact of the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Israeli forces targeted Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, marking another escalation in regional tensions. This development was reported by Al Masirah TV, a media outlet run by the Houthis.

The airstrike highlights the ongoing volatility in the region, often characterized by conflict and military engagements.

As of now, Al Masirah TV has not released further details regarding the specifics or the repercussions of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

