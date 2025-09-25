Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital
On Thursday, Israeli forces launched an attack on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV. The broadcaster provided no immediate details on the extent or impact of the strike.
On Thursday, Israeli forces targeted Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, marking another escalation in regional tensions. This development was reported by Al Masirah TV, a media outlet run by the Houthis.
The airstrike highlights the ongoing volatility in the region, often characterized by conflict and military engagements.
As of now, Al Masirah TV has not released further details regarding the specifics or the repercussions of the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
