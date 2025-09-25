Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

On Thursday, Israeli forces targeted Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, marking another escalation in regional tensions. This development was reported by Al Masirah TV, a media outlet run by the Houthis.

The airstrike highlights the ongoing volatility in the region, often characterized by conflict and military engagements.

As of now, Al Masirah TV has not released further details regarding the specifics or the repercussions of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)