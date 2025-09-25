Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy
A jeweller in Raj Nagar Extension allegedly took his own life with a licensed pistol. Authorities discovered a suicide note implicating four individuals in the incident. The police are investigating the case while the family alleges financial disputes as a motive.
A young jeweller, aged 32, reportedly ended his life using a licensed pistol in the parking lot of his residence in Raj Nagar Extension, according to police reports on Thursday.
The deceased, Jitendra Kumar, was discovered in his car with a chest gunshot wound at the Officer City-2 residential complex. Authorities uncovered a suicide note on his person, prompting an FIR against Anno Verma, Akshay Verma, Reeta Verma, and one unnamed individual.
His brother, Amit, accuses these individuals of pushing Kumar to this tragic decision through financial deceit. Police and forensics are actively investigating, having collected evidence from the scene and scanning CCTV images for further insights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
