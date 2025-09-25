Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Upholds Caste Survey with Confidentiality Mandate

The Karnataka High Court has permitted the state's caste survey to continue but mandated that collected data remain confidential and participation be voluntary. Petitioners challenged the survey's legality, equating it to a census, and raised privacy concerns. The court will accept further submissions in the coming weeks.

  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has ruled in favor of continuing the state's socio-economic and educational survey, commonly known as the caste survey, on the condition that data confidentiality is strictly maintained and participation remains voluntary.

The decision was made by a Division Bench including Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi, who emphasized that while they would not halt the survey, the information gathered must be kept confidential, addressing privacy concerns raised by petitioners.

Despite challenges to the survey's legality, highlighted by various community representatives and legal advocates, the court noted assurances from the state's Advocate General regarding safeguards. Further written submissions from involved parties will be entertained in the upcoming weeks.

