High Court Suspends Arrest of Teacher over Citizenship Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has halted the arrest of Shumaila Khan, an alleged Pakistani citizen teaching in a Uttar Pradesh primary school, due to a pending legal battle over her citizenship and domicile certificate. The court will revisit the case on October 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has temporarily stayed the arrest of Shumaila Khan, a teacher allegedly residing illegally in India, pending further investigation into her citizenship status.

Khan has been working as an assistant teacher at Madhopur primary school in Bareilly since 2015, under scrutiny for allegedly using a forged domicile certificate.

The court, addressing multiple writ petitions concerning her status, scheduled the next hearing for October 7, granting Khan reprieve from arrest until then.

(With inputs from agencies.)

