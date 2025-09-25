Trump and Erdogan: Friendlier Ties and Military Deals

President Donald Trump has expressed a willingness to lift sanctions on Turkey, suggesting that Ankara could once again purchase U.S. F-35 jets. This statement came following a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, where Trump emphasized the need for Turkey to halt its purchases of Russian oil.

The Turkish delegation aims to leverage favorable personal relations with the current U.S. administration to enhance national interests, particularly in military and trade sectors. Erdogan's meeting at the White House reflects a strategic recalibration of Turkey's foreign policy amid changing geopolitical dynamics.

Despite past tensions, Erdogan and Trump now share a unified stance on several key issues, including Syria. However, divergences remain, especially concerning Turkey's position on Israel and U.S. sanctions over Russian defense acquisitions. Erdogan also addressed Turkey's bid to reopen an Orthodox Christian seminary, an issue resonating in the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)