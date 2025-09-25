Left Menu

Tragic End to a Birthday: Engineering Student Stabbed in Beed

Yash Devendra Dhaka, a 22-year-old engineering student, was fatally stabbed during a birthday party altercation in Beed city. The incident occurred following a dispute with Suraj Appasaheb Kate, who was promptly arrested. Police revealed prior conflicts between the two men, suggesting long-standing enmity.

Updated: 25-09-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:28 IST
  • India

A tragic altercation at a birthday celebration in Beed city led to the fatal stabbing of a young engineering student, police reported. The incident transpired on Thursday evening in the lively Mane Complex area.

The victim, identified as Yash Devendra Dhaka, 22, was involved in a dispute with Suraj Appasaheb Kate, 21, resulting in him being stabbed in the chest. Despite being rushed to a nearby civil hospital, Dhaka was declared dead upon arrival.

The Crime Branch swiftly apprehended Kate within 30 minutes of the incident and transferred him to Shivajinagar police for further proceedings. Investigations disclosed a previous altercation between Dhaka and Kate, pointing to an ongoing enmity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

