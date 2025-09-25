Tragic Family Incident in Ballabgarh: Man Ends Life After Alleged Double Filicide

A devastating incident unfolded in Ballabgarh Sector 8 as a 30-year-old man allegedly ended his life after claiming the lives of his two minor daughters, as per the local police reports. The man, identified as Nikhil Goswami, reportedly took this drastic step in the aftermath of his wife's death during childbirth two months earlier.

Authorities disclosed that no suicide note was recovered from the scene, but the police are diligently working to uncover the facts surrounding the tragedy. According to Police Spokesperson Yashpal Singh, Nikhil was serving as a supervisor at a private company and had been married to Pooja since 2019, with whom he had two daughters, Siddhi and Riddhi.

The grim discovery was made by Nikhil's father, Uday Shankar, who found the bodies of his granddaughters and son hanging in separate rooms upon returning home in the evening. The Faridabad police have launched an investigation to delve deeper into the circumstances of this heart-wrenching case.

(With inputs from agencies.)