Rajnath Singh Leads Cleanliness Crusade at Army HQ

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh led a significant cleanliness drive at the Army Headquarters Unit Run Canteen on Thursday, underscoring the initiative as not merely about tidiness but as an embodiment of discipline and responsibility. This effort was part of the broader 'Swachhotsav 2025' under the ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in the Ministry of Defence.

This particular event, dubbed 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath', emphasized the collective power in achieving a clean, green, and healthy environment. The theme this year was in harmony with the nation's festive spirit and reaffirmed the vision of a cleaner India, according to a statement from the ministry.

Minister Singh took the 'Swachhata Sankalp', honoring 'Safai Mitras' and participating in a tree-plantation drive to foster an eco-friendly, zero-waste atmosphere. He also flagged off a 'Safai Run' with around 100 NCC cadets, underscoring youth's role in the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan'. The event saw participation from high-ranking defense officials and highlighted the importance of cleanliness as a societal duty linked to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)