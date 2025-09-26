Greece Ensures Safe Passage for Gaza-Bound Flotilla Amid Tensions

Greece has vowed to ensure the safe sailing of boats currently in its waters that are part of the international flotilla heading to Gaza, its foreign minister announced on Thursday. This flotilla, named the Global Sumud, consists of nearly 50 civilian boats aiming to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza.

The announcement came as Greece informed Israel that Greek citizens were participating, with activists, including Swedish climate advocate Greta Thunberg, aboard. Greece remains cautious as tensions rise, particularly following an attack by 12 drones on the flotilla in international waters.

Italian and Spanish naval ships were called to assist, yet Athens is not planning to join them for now. Despite assurances of safety, Greek authorities remain vigilant and plan a comprehensive inquiry into the drone attack incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)