Greece Ensures Safe Passage for Gaza-Bound Flotilla Amid Tensions

Greece has committed to ensuring the safe passage of civilian boats in its waters forming part of the Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza. The Greek foreign minister confirmed communication with Israel regarding Greek citizens on the flotilla, which aims to challenge Israel's naval blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greece has vowed to ensure the safe sailing of boats currently in its waters that are part of the international flotilla heading to Gaza, its foreign minister announced on Thursday. This flotilla, named the Global Sumud, consists of nearly 50 civilian boats aiming to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza.

The announcement came as Greece informed Israel that Greek citizens were participating, with activists, including Swedish climate advocate Greta Thunberg, aboard. Greece remains cautious as tensions rise, particularly following an attack by 12 drones on the flotilla in international waters.

Italian and Spanish naval ships were called to assist, yet Athens is not planning to join them for now. Despite assurances of safety, Greek authorities remain vigilant and plan a comprehensive inquiry into the drone attack incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

