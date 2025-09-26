Appeal in Tylenol-Autism Lawsuit: Trump's Stance Fuels New Court Plea

Families seeking to overturn the dismissal of their lawsuits against Kenvue allege that Tylenol caused their children's autism, and have requested the appeals court to consider President Trump's recent advice against acetaminophen use. Ashley Keller, representing the families, has filed a letter emphasizing the administration's position on the issue.

Last year, hundreds of lawsuits claiming a connection between Tylenol and autism were dismissed due to insufficient scientific evidence. Keller's letter argues that upholding this decision could create a 'separation of powers' concern, after researchers cited by both the plaintiffs and the Trump administration called for further study.

Jay Lefkowitz, representing Kenvue, pointed out that the FDA concurred with the original ruling, acknowledging no established causal link between acetaminophen and autism. Despite legal contention, a recent study in Sweden supports this, finding no causative association with neurodevelopmental disorders. Appeals are set to be heard in November.