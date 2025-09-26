Left Menu

Appeal in Tylenol-Autism Lawsuit: Trump's Stance Fuels New Court Plea

Plaintiffs appeal against dismissal of lawsuits alleging Tylenol causes autism, citing Trump's advice on acetaminophen. Attorney Ashley Keller highlights the administration's stance in a letter to an appeals court. Legal experts emphasize lack of scientific proof and potential separation of powers issue in ongoing litigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 01:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Families seeking to overturn the dismissal of their lawsuits against Kenvue allege that Tylenol caused their children's autism, and have requested the appeals court to consider President Trump's recent advice against acetaminophen use. Ashley Keller, representing the families, has filed a letter emphasizing the administration's position on the issue.

Last year, hundreds of lawsuits claiming a connection between Tylenol and autism were dismissed due to insufficient scientific evidence. Keller's letter argues that upholding this decision could create a 'separation of powers' concern, after researchers cited by both the plaintiffs and the Trump administration called for further study.

Jay Lefkowitz, representing Kenvue, pointed out that the FDA concurred with the original ruling, acknowledging no established causal link between acetaminophen and autism. Despite legal contention, a recent study in Sweden supports this, finding no causative association with neurodevelopmental disorders. Appeals are set to be heard in November.

