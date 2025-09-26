Left Menu

Palestinian President Abbas Vows UN-Backed Peace Efforts Amid Hamas Dispute

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has pledged cooperation with global leaders to advance a UN-backed peace plan for Gaza, which excludes Hamas from governance. Abbas's commitment comes amid international support for a two-state solution and ongoing disputes with Hamas over governance rights and security responsibilities in Gaza.

In a significant address at the United Nations, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has committed to collaborating with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, France, and the UN to further a peace initiative for Gaza. This initiative, garnering substantial support from the 193-member UN General Assembly, seeks a two-state resolution for Israel and Palestine, aimed at halting the ongoing Gaza conflict.

This declaration, emerging from a UN-hosted international conference, saw the absence and dismissal of participation by the United States and Israel. Trump has contrarily introduced a 21-point Middle East peace proposal during parallel discussions with Muslim-majority nation leaders.

Abbas, addressing the global assembly via video, firmly stated that Hamas would not participate in Gaza governance under his watch, reiterating Gaza's integral role in a unified State of Palestine. Hamas, however, criticized Abbas's stance as undermining Palestinian autonomy and refused to relinquish its armed resistance. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar dismissed Abbas's assertions as mere appeasement to Western audiences.

