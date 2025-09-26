Juvenile Apprehended for Solving Uttar Pradesh's Blind Murder Mystery

The Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully cracked what they described as a 'blind murder' case involving a Class 11 student. The student was apprehended for allegedly murdering a local e-rickshaw driver after being forced to perform 'unnatural acts,' according to a police statement on Friday.

The incident took place in the early hours of August 27 in Nawabganj, Gonda. Sangam Lal, the victim, was found dead in dense foliage. The unique nature of the case, devoid of clear motives such as property disputes or financial gain, made it especially challenging for the police to solve, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Gonda, Vineet Jaiswal.

Through a coordinated effort involving three specialized police teams, forensic experts, and carefully analyzed CCTV footage, police identified and arrested the student in Jhansi nearly a month later. The investigation highlighted how modern technology and traditional detective work can effectively solve complex cases.