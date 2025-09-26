Left Menu

Daring Daylight Shooting in Delhi Park

A 55-year-old man, Lakhpat Singh Kataria, was shot by two unidentified attackers near a park in south Delhi's Begumpur area. After suffering gunshot wounds, he was taken to a hospital. The attackers fled on an unidentified motorcycle. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:55 IST
Daring Daylight Shooting in Delhi Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man was shot at by two unidentified assailants near a park in south Delhi's Begumpur area on Friday morning, according to police reports.

The incident came to light when a police control room (PCR) call was received at Malviya Nagar police station around 9:53 am. The victim, identified as Lakhpat Singh Kataria, a resident of Begumpur, sustained gunshot injuries and was swiftly transported to a hospital for medical attention.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the assailants intercepted Kataria near the park, fired at him, and escaped on an unidentified motorcycle. Authorities have launched a case and are pursuing further legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Women: Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched

Empowering Women: Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched

 India
2
Amit Shah's Power Play: Energizing Bihar BJP Ahead of Polls

Amit Shah's Power Play: Energizing Bihar BJP Ahead of Polls

 India
3
CyberScope Appoints Global Leaders to Bolster Web3 Security Strategy

CyberScope Appoints Global Leaders to Bolster Web3 Security Strategy

 India
4
Tensions Rise in Leh Amid Curfew and Demand for Statehood

Tensions Rise in Leh Amid Curfew and Demand for Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025