Daring Daylight Shooting in Delhi Park

A 55-year-old man was shot at by two unidentified assailants near a park in south Delhi's Begumpur area on Friday morning, according to police reports.

The incident came to light when a police control room (PCR) call was received at Malviya Nagar police station around 9:53 am. The victim, identified as Lakhpat Singh Kataria, a resident of Begumpur, sustained gunshot injuries and was swiftly transported to a hospital for medical attention.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the assailants intercepted Kataria near the park, fired at him, and escaped on an unidentified motorcycle. Authorities have launched a case and are pursuing further legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)