Arrest of YouTuber Shajahan: A Victory for CPI(M) Leader K J Shine
CPI(M) leader K J Shine expressed gratitude towards the Kerala police and government for arresting YouTuber K M Shajahan, accused of cyberattacks against her and MLA K N Unnikrishnan. Despite his arrest, Shajahan vowed further revelations. Shine likened cyberattackers to 'waste litterers' and cited Hemingway on struggles.
CPI(M) leader K J Shine lauded the Kerala police and state authorities on Friday for apprehending YouTuber K M Shajahan, connected to a cyberattack targeting her and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan.
Shine likened the cyber attackers to those 'littering waste', emphasizing her commitment to identifying and addressing such threats. She hailed the arrest as a crucial step in removing obstacles in a democratic nation.
Shajahan, previously serving as a private secretary to the late Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, was apprehended in Akkulam and is facing charges for defamatory content. Shine cited Hemingway's 'The Old Man and the Sea' to describe the struggle for justice and success.
