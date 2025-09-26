Left Menu

Arrest of YouTuber Shajahan: A Victory for CPI(M) Leader K J Shine

CPI(M) leader K J Shine expressed gratitude towards the Kerala police and government for arresting YouTuber K M Shajahan, accused of cyberattacks against her and MLA K N Unnikrishnan. Despite his arrest, Shajahan vowed further revelations. Shine likened cyberattackers to 'waste litterers' and cited Hemingway on struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:10 IST
Arrest of YouTuber Shajahan: A Victory for CPI(M) Leader K J Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader K J Shine lauded the Kerala police and state authorities on Friday for apprehending YouTuber K M Shajahan, connected to a cyberattack targeting her and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan.

Shine likened the cyber attackers to those 'littering waste', emphasizing her commitment to identifying and addressing such threats. She hailed the arrest as a crucial step in removing obstacles in a democratic nation.

Shajahan, previously serving as a private secretary to the late Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, was apprehended in Akkulam and is facing charges for defamatory content. Shine cited Hemingway's 'The Old Man and the Sea' to describe the struggle for justice and success.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise in Leh Amid Curfew and Demand for Statehood

Tensions Rise in Leh Amid Curfew and Demand for Statehood

 India
2
Bihar's women now have two brothers, Nitish and Modi, who are working tirelessly for their betterment: PM at launch of scheme.

Bihar's women now have two brothers, Nitish and Modi, who are working tirele...

 India
3
Italy's Antitrust Crackdown: Major Fines Hit Energy Giants

Italy's Antitrust Crackdown: Major Fines Hit Energy Giants

 Italy
4
Muted Market Debut for Saatvik Green Energy's IPO

Muted Market Debut for Saatvik Green Energy's IPO

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025