PM Modi Launches Bihar’s Mahila Rojgar Yojana, 75 Lakh Women Get Direct Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana of Bihar through video conferencing on September 26, 2025, marking what he described as a transformative step for women’s empowerment and economic independence in the state. The launch coincided with the festive spirit of Navratri, with the Prime Minister extending greetings and underlining that the initiative is a gift of prosperity for the women of Bihar.

Direct Benefit to 75 Lakh Women

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, the Prime Minister announced that ₹10,000 each was simultaneously transferred into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women beneficiaries. This mass direct transfer was made possible due to the digital infrastructure created by the Jan Dhan Yojana, launched 11 years ago.

“Without Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar linkage, and mobile banking, such seamless transfers would have been impossible. This would have caused grave injustice to women. Today, we are able to ensure that every rupee reaches its rightful owner,” Shri Modi said.

He noted that each family will have at least one woman beneficiary under the scheme, which provides initial assistance of ₹10,000, scaling up to ₹2 lakh depending on the success of the enterprise.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

The scheme aims to promote self-employment ventures, allowing women to:

Start shops selling groceries, utensils, toys, cosmetics, or stationery .

Take up livestock-based businesses such as poultry farming and cattle rearing.

Receive training and skill development for entrepreneurship.

Bihar already has a strong ecosystem of 11 lakh self-help groups (SHGs), and the new scheme will integrate with this network. The Prime Minister also recalled the launch of the Jeevika Nidhi Credit Cooperative Society, which will now work in tandem with the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for wider impact.

Strengthening the “Lakhpati Didi” Campaign

Shri Modi underlined that the scheme strengthens the Central Government’s Lakhpati Didi campaign, which aims to create 3 crore women earning over ₹1 lakh annually. So far, 2 crore women have already achieved this milestone, and Bihar is emerging as a frontrunner. “The day is not far when Bihar will lead the country with the highest number of Lakhpati Didis,” he said.

Complementary national initiatives such as the Mudra Yojana, Drone Didi campaign, Bima Sakhi, and Bank Didi are further expanding opportunities for women in employment and self-reliance.

From “Lantern Governance” to Women-Centered Development

The Prime Minister contrasted the present with Bihar’s past under opposition rule, describing it as an era of “lantern governance” marked by lawlessness, corruption, and poor infrastructure. Women, he said, suffered the most during those times, unable to access hospitals during floods, and facing fear and violence in their daily lives.

He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership for restoring the rule of law in Bihar, ensuring women’s safety, and enabling them to step out freely, even at night. The deployment of women police personnel, he added, has further strengthened this sense of security.

Women-Centric Policy: Transformative Results

The Prime Minister emphasized that when policies are designed with women at the center, society as a whole benefits. He cited examples such as:

Ujjwala Yojana , which freed millions of women from smoke-filled kitchens and health hazards.

PM Awas Yojana , where women are registered as co-owners of over 50 lakh homes in Bihar .

Ayushman Bharat Yojana , providing free medical coverage of up to ₹5 lakh, particularly benefiting women who earlier neglected their health.

PM Matru Vandana Yojana , offering financial support to pregnant women.

Free ration under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, reaching 8.5 crore people in Bihar.

He also highlighted a recent change ensuring that Bihar households now receive Usna rice directly through ration shops, addressing a long-standing issue faced by families.

New Health Campaign: Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar

The Prime Minister announced progress under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, launched on September 17, 2025. More than 4.25 lakh health camps have been organized, and over 1 crore women have availed screenings for anemia, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. He urged all women in Bihar to get their health checked under this campaign.

Relief Through Reduced GST Rates

Recognizing women’s central role in managing household budgets during festivals, the Prime Minister pointed to the recent reduction of GST rates (September 22, 2025) on essential items. Goods like soap, shampoo, ghee, toothpaste, children’s stationery, clothing, and footwear are now cheaper, easing financial pressures on families.

Conclusion

Concluding his address, Shri Modi called the launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana a historic turning point for Bihar. “When women progress, society progresses. The scheme will empower every household in Bihar and strengthen the foundation of a prosperous and self-reliant India,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and other dignitaries.