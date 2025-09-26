Last-Minute Snag in Syria-Israel Security Pact Talks

An effort to finalize a security agreement between Syria and Israel encountered a setback when Israel insisted on establishing a 'humanitarian corridor' to Syria's Sweida province. This demand, rejected by Syria as a sovereignty breach, has derailed plans for an imminent announcement of the deal.

The negotiations, brokered by the U.S., had reached an advanced stage following discussions in Baku, Paris, and London. The intended agreement sought to form a demilitarized zone that would include Sweida, a region devastated by recent sectarian violence involving the Druze community.

Despite earlier progress, the renewed demand from Israel was not previously publicized. Conversations between the parties ceased last week, with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack suggesting a potential shift to a 'de-escalation agreement' as parties near a standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)