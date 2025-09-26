Left Menu

Last-Minute Snag in Syria-Israel Security Pact Talks

Efforts to finalize a security pact between Syria and Israel have been stalled due to a dispute over Israel's demand for a humanitarian corridor through Syria's Sweida province. The talks, which aimed at creating a demilitarized zone, have been ongoing with U.S. mediation but hit an impasse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:28 IST
Last-Minute Snag in Syria-Israel Security Pact Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An effort to finalize a security agreement between Syria and Israel encountered a setback when Israel insisted on establishing a 'humanitarian corridor' to Syria's Sweida province. This demand, rejected by Syria as a sovereignty breach, has derailed plans for an imminent announcement of the deal.

The negotiations, brokered by the U.S., had reached an advanced stage following discussions in Baku, Paris, and London. The intended agreement sought to form a demilitarized zone that would include Sweida, a region devastated by recent sectarian violence involving the Druze community.

Despite earlier progress, the renewed demand from Israel was not previously publicized. Conversations between the parties ceased last week, with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack suggesting a potential shift to a 'de-escalation agreement' as parties near a standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Pushes for Fair Investigation into Air India Crash

Supreme Court Pushes for Fair Investigation into Air India Crash

 India
2
Netanyahu's Defiant Stand at the UN Amidst Global Isolation

Netanyahu's Defiant Stand at the UN Amidst Global Isolation

 Global
3
Trump Considers Relocating 2026 World Cup Matches in U.S.

Trump Considers Relocating 2026 World Cup Matches in U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Raipur Steel Plant

Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Raipur Steel Plant

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025