Spotlight on Entertainment: Legal Battles & Ratings Soar

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is entangled in legal issues, as his defense argued that 'commercial voyeurism' doesn't equate to prostitution. The hip-hop mogul, convicted of hiring escorts across state lines, faces a harsh sentence.

In a separate case, Missouri's Lisa Jeanine Findley received nearly five years' imprisonment for mail fraud. She attempted to defraud Elvis Presley's family and seize part of Graceland.

Meanwhile, the European Broadcasting Union will vote on Israel's involvement in the 2026 Eurovision, amid controversy due to the Gaza conflict. Also, Jimmy Kimmel's return to late-night TV marked a decade-high rating, despite recent suspension over sensitive comments.

